Preston North End transfer rumours: Lilywhites set to land free agent striker, West Brom signing was on multiple radars

With a full card of matches kicking off on Friday night as Birmingham City host Derby County, there’s still more than a few squads across the division who could do with a few more reinforcements.

For Sheffield United, it’s been more about the players who have exited Bramall Lane this summer while Preston North End are hot on the tail of a free agent striker.

Free agents can be signed by a club at any time during the season, if they had been released by their previous club before the end of the transfer window.

Clubs can still make moves in the loan markest with the rules stating a club can name a maximum of five loan players on a team sheet for any individual match. This will drop down to four players if one of the players named is an emergency loan goalkeeper. Loans can last for either a full season or half a season.

A couple of former Championship stars have got their careers back up and running on the continent while some former club favourites have been making their opinions know about Birmingham and Middlesbrough’s transfer business.

1. Blades keeper makes Pompy debut Portsmouth confirmed the loan signing of Sheffield United keeper Jake Eastwood and the 24-year old was named in the starting line-up for their Papa John’s Trophy group game against AFC Wimbledon just 15 minutes later (FLW). Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

2. Former favourite backs Burke for Boro Former Middlesbrough favourite Mark Crossley believes Sheffield United's Oliver Burke and his old side could have been a good match. Boro were reportedly interested in signing the Scotland international but a deal did not materialise (Transfer Tavern) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Lynch earns short term Crawley Deal Former Huddersfield Town and QPR defender Joel Lynch has earned a short term deal with League 2 Crawley Town. The 33-year old also represented Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and QPR during his career (BBC) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4. Wickham set for PNE contract Preston North End are expected to off a contract to striker Connor Wickham. The 28-year old is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace and could be a part of Frank McAvoy's squad for this weekend's match with Bristol City (Bristol Post) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales