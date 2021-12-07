The Preston North End manager was sacked by the club after winning only one of their last five Championship games.

The 1-0 loss against Rovers left them in 18th – however they actually sit the same distance to the top six as they do to the bottom three (nine points difference).

The Lilywhites are unlikely to have a new man in charge for their match against Barnsley this weekend but will be hoping they can still secure a win as a new era starts at Deepdale.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest in advanced talks with Switzerland international Nottingham Forest are looking to sign free agent Loris Benito until the end of the season. The left-back has been without a club since leaving Bordeaux in August. (Football Insider) Photo: Matthias Hangst Photo Sales

2. Newcastle United target £20m-rated Stoke City striker Eddie Howe reportedly wants Stoke City's Tyrese Campbell at St. James' Park in January. The 21-year-old will cost the Magpies around £20 million. (The Sun) Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

3. Posh youngster attracting January interest Peterborough United youngster Idris Kanu could be set for an exit from the club in January. The 22-year-old wants regular football and MK Dons, Salford City and Colchester United are thought to be keen. (Football Insider) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Derby County star targeted by Premier League trio Derby County captain Tom Lawrence is attracting interest from Watford, Norwich City and Burnley. The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer. (Derby Telegraph) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales