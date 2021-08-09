Preston North End transfer rumours: Lilywhites-linked striker could join Birmingham City instead, Nottingham Forest man could join divisional rivals

The Lilywhites were ahead after just eight minutes, with ex-Denmark youth international Emil Riis opening the scoring, but a 35th-minute equalising goal from opposition star Keane Lewis-Potter was a sign of things to come, with Preston's opponents going 2-1 up on the hour mark, before scoring a further two goals late on.

Speaking after the game, Preston skipper Alan Browne said: “It was a dream start, it felt like what we thought it would going into it.

“We got the early goal, took the pressure right off us and then for whatever reason, we just folded after that. We let them get on top. It’s not like us, to be fair, but at half-time it was still 1-1. We tried to go for it in the second half and it backfired on us.

“The goal was something we’d been working on, getting players forward, getting into the box. With two strikers you’ve always got a chance and you’ll always get chances but after that goal it was just, ‘Let’s sit in and let them have it now’.

“That’s not the mind-set that we need to have. We need to keep piling pressure on and get the second and take the game to the opponents and we didn’t do that.”

Next up, the Frankie McAvoy's side will look to bounce back with a win tomorrow evening, when they travel to take on Mansfield Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

