Liam Millar

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says he will ‘definitely’ be targeting a player of Liam Millar’s ilk - if a move for the Canadian doesn’t materialise this summer.

The FC Basel man has impressed on loan at Deepdale, scoring five goals and assisting as many. Millar will have one year left on his contract with the Swiss club, this summer. PNE would like to sign him permanently, but Lowe has already explained that Basel’s value will be a decisive factor.

Competition from other clubs is anticipated too, with Sunderland mooted as potential suitors - earlier this season. But, whether it is Millar or someone else, Lowe will certainly be looking to add a creative spark out wide - in the upcoming transfer window.

“Definitely, yeah,” said Lowe. “Peter (Ridsdale) is in dialogue with Liam’s agent and he loves it here - he is a fantastic kid. But, unfortunately, it’s out of our hands isn’t it? He is not our player and what I cannot do - as James Wallace tells me - is fall in love with all these loan players. Liam is no different; he has been excellent for us. So, I’ve had to hold back a bit. I cannot fall too much in love because ultimately, unless we can do a deal or they want to do a deal - he’ll probably end up going back to Basel or maybe going to someone else who can afford to pay for him. So, I have got to sort of take a step back on that side of it.

“He is a quality player and I’m always a big believer that there’s always another one. We had Alvaro (Fernandez) last year, didn’t we? Nobody probably thought he’d do what he did and he’s now scoring for Benfica, playing in Europa League and whatnot. We’ve obviously helped that side of it and Liam is the same - he might go back to Basel and in a couple of years time, play Champions League or Europa League. Who knows? But yeah, we are always looking for a replacement and to be fair to the recruitment team, they’ve always come up trumps with them.”

As for the person as much as the player, Millar is back in England and close to family. It is something he has spoken about in interviews and one pull factor in Preston’s favour. But, previous loan stars have not returned after enjoying their time at Deepdale and therefore - with football very much a business - Lowe is not getting his hopes up too much.

