PNE have made two signings in the summer transfer window

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe sees his two new recruits playing pivotal roles this season.

The Lilywhites have strengthened their squad - and midfield department specifically - by bringing in Sam Greenwood and Stefan Teitur Thordarson. The former arrives on loan from Leeds United, though Preston will have the option to buy him next summer.

Iceland international, Thordarson, was snapped up permanently from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg. Lowe has plenty of options in midfield now, but believes he has added to players who will challenge the starting XI week-in-week-out.

He told the Lancashire Post: “They are going to play big, important roles for us. They are two quality players. You only have to see the quality Sam has got - he’s just finding his feet as we get everyone fitter. He is finding space in those pockets and we know he’s got unbelievable quality. His set-piece delivery is excellent.

“As for Stefan, I think he’s just hit the ground running. He is probably the fittest out of all the lads at the moment, because he’s been playing hasn’t he? He had a bit of a break and was back for some short pre-season training. He’s in good condition, as you can see. They are going to bring some excitement and some quality to the team.”

The signing of Greenwood came completely out of the blue in early July, while Thordarson had gone under the radar - until a couple of days before it was confirmed. Lowe was pleased with that element of the deals, in an age where rumours are rife and speculation is quickly spread across social media.

“Yeah, you know what I get it, because everyone wants to get excited,” said Lowe. “The problem you have - and it’s why you have to keep them quiet - is that someone can nick them. To be fair, Stefan turned two Championship clubs down for us. Sam turned down clubs abroad, as well as Championship teams.

“So, that’s why you have to keep them as quiet as you possibly can. When you do, our fans buzz off them and go: ‘Where did that come from?!’. I think Sam Greenwood would’ve been on everyone’s hit-list if you like - certainly Championship teams. With Stefan, fair play to James (Wallace) and Andy (McGregor).

“They’ve probably come in for a bit of stick over the course of the transfer window, but they are coming up with these players that represent us, me, the football club and our fans - who they are going to be good for. So yeah, they have definitely got quality and it is nice when you can announce them - and nobody knows.”

In the second half of last season, amid a poor run of form, Lowe discussed targeting ‘leaders’ and ‘solid citizens’ this summer. It was something he was keen to add to his squad, but the capture of Thordarson has been a boost already in that regard.

"Stefan, I have seen a side to him of a true leader," said Lowe. "He pulls no punches and he was telling people on his first day of training: 'Come on, do it right'. He's a leader in a different way. I am expecting lads to step up and be counted for - and for lads already in the group to lead more, because that's what they told me they could do last season when we had our end of season talks.

“There are a few in there I'm seeing it from already. So yeah, if we can add and they've got those leadership qualities, it's even better. But more importantly, we'll be looking for some more quality to help us."