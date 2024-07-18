He broke on to the first team scene last season

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has suggested Noah Mawene will be loaned out this season.

The 19-year-old is in his second year as a professional, having made seven appearances in the Championship last campaign. Two of those were starts, away to Southampton and Birmingham City.

Mawene, along with his younger brother Theo, has been involved in pre-season and had his first run out on Wednesday night - against Bamber Bridge. Preston have strengthened their midfield department this summer, and Lowe thinks game time is important for Mawene now.

Speaking to PNE’s YouTube channel, the manager said: “They are fantastic, the Mawenes, aren’t they? They are excellent kids, who’ve been brought up the right way and they’ve got some excellent qualities. Noah, it is one of those where he can play anywhere and everywhere.

“He gives it his all, so it’s finding that position for him. We will hopefully get him some games out somewhere, in the near future. As you’ve seen, Theo is a different type of quality and character. The two of them are fantastic, along with the rest of them.

“All the kids are doing a good job. Eventually, some of them will go and play some games. Theo is a special talent, as you’ve seen, and when he’s playing with better players he becomes a better player himself.”