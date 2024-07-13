Stefan Teitur Thordarson | Getty Images

PNE signed the Iceland international this week

Preston North End had a big midfield vacancy to fill this summer, but Stefan Teitur Thordarson was surely a name on the lips of very few - if any - supporters. The Iceland international is in the building though - tasked with filling the void left behind by Alan Browne and writing his own story at Deepdale. Thordarson is PNE’s third modern day recruit from the Danish Superliga; the expert verdict on him as a player makes for exciting reading.

The 25-year-old is eager to test himself on the Championship stage, and seemingly well equipped for the challenge. Thordarson boasts a strong physical profile and should therefore add another dimension to Preston’s team and midfield - alongside regulars Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer and co. With an eye for goal, power in his legs and technical ability, it will be fascinating to see how the former Silkeborg man fares.

Of course, the first thing to do is earn his place in the team. Last season the individual quality of Frokjaer was clear to see, but the Dane certainly had to bide his time. Thordarson may well go through similar patches during his debut campaign, as he adapts to the level. North End, though, do look to have recruited someone a little bit different to the rest. And what manager Ryan Lowe now has, is an abundance of options in the engine room.

As well as the four names mentioned, Ryan Ledson and Duane Holmes are senior pros who will want and expect regular game time over the season. Sam Greenwood is also through the door from Leeds United, and regards his best position as an attacking midfielder. Having a squad and rotating it is vital - and injuries crop up of course - but Lowe will have to potentially disappoint four or five senior players each match day.

That is unless the Liverpudlian turns to the box midfield he used plenty of times last season, with two number tens in behind a lone striker. Greenwood, Frokjaer, Holmes and Thordarson would all be capable of operating in that capacity. But, that sole centre-forward role is only really suited to Will Keane. Both Milutin Osmajic and Emil Riis like a partner up there, as strikers who are most effective facing and running forwards.

North End were decimated in midfield, towards the end of last season. PNE ended up with a midfield pairing of centre-back Jack Whatmough and young pro Noah Mawene away to Southampton, so boosted numbers - and added quality - in there, is a positive no doubt. It will be interesting to see how Lowe manages the department as the season starts and progresses. But, the depth and talent is there. It’s over to him to make best use of it, and the players themselves to grab the shirt with both hands.