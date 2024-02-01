PNE players celebrate

For the first time since the present system was introduced in 2002/03, Preston North End have gone an entire transfer window without making a signing. The Lilywhites recruited eight players in the summer and seemingly never came close to adding to that number - even with Calvin Ramsay heading back to Liverpool early from his loan spell.

North End's position was made clear by manager Ryan Lowe and director Peter Ridsdale. And, with no outgoings after Lewis Leigh's move to Crewe, it was a case of watching other clubs race to get business done at the death. Feet up. Other than the right flank, where Brad Potts will need to be rolled out again and again, you would struggle to say the PNE boss is short of options.

That is not to say the quality in certain departments is all hunky dory- centre-back and the left side will surely need addressing in the summer - but North End's squad could be in a worse state. There is enough there to compete in the remaining games and get through, which perhaps is what the rest of the season will prove to be a case of.

One issue with that, though, is it's unappealing nature. One thing worse than fearing relegation is a season fizzling out, with nothing for supporters to get excited about or feed off. The pulsating battle for 12th. Therefore, performances simply must improve and PNE have to nail down some kind of consistency to make their dismal return of 19 points from 63 start to look better.

North End have little budget left until the summer, which may explain the decision to stick by the manager - as well as last month's inactivity. Given the run of form, there cannot be much security over Lowe's position long-term either. Any play-off push now would come as a mammoth surprise, so Preston need to find something for their fans to invest in for the final 17 games - whether it's Emil Riis firing again, Mads Frokjaer blossoming or youngsters getting opportunities.

Above all that, of course, is winning a lot more matches than PNE have managed to do of late and putting in more performances to be proud of. With three of the next four fixtures at home, Deepdale will demand them. And if it is going to be a mid-table finish as projected, then the higher-ups will know the importance of heading into the summer with at least some positivity.

With increased funds anticipated ahead of 2023/24, any background work that can be done to sign Liam Millar permanently should be. The Canadian is not the finished article, but has entertained and endeared himself to the PNE faithful - who would love nothing more than to finally see a loan star stick around.