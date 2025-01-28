Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He joined PNE’s staff two-and-a-half years ago

James Wallace is now Head of Recruitment at Preston North End.

The Lilywhites appointed Wallace - who announced his new title on LinkedIn - as Chief Scout in the summer of 2022. He linked up with former Tranmere Rovers team mate Ryan Lowe, having been working in a similar role at Fleetwood Town - the club he finished his playing career at in 2019.

Preston’s recruitment operation is headed by Wallace and analytics company MRKT Insights, while James Beet is North End’s Head of Academy Recruitment, Loans and Player Pathways. Director Peter Ridsdale explained the club’s recruitment process in an interview last summer.

“MRKT Insights are the data driven people and James (Wallace) then interfaces with them, by watching the players in person or on video,” said Ridsdale. “When we have the recruitment meetings, they both attend.

“So, their job is to essentially be in a position to present (to the manager and I) who’s available, what it’d cost and what the data says. James tells us what the video says about them. MRKT Insights and James work very well together and they interface to the club in a very clear way.”

Wallace’s new role is one last undertaken by Joe Savage at PNE. The Scot joined in the summer of 2017, having worked with Alex Neil at Hamilton Academical and Norwich City. His exit was confirmed in December 2020 as Savage made the move to Hearts.

23 signings have been made since former Sheffield United and Stockport County midfielder Wallace was brought in by Preston. Loan deals for Troy Parrott, Liam Delap, Alvaro Fernandez, Calvin Ramsay, Liam Millar, Sam Greenwood, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Josh Bowler and Jayden Meghoma have been done.

North End’s permanent swoops have been Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell, Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn, Josh Onomah, Will Keane, Duane Holmes, Mads Frokjaer, Layton Stewart, Jack Whatmough, Milutin Osmajic, Stefan Thordarson, Jeppe Okkels and most recently, Lewis Gibson.