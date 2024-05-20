Preston North End transfer gossip will no doubt ramp up in June, but the end to last season is still relatively fresh and the focus has been on players leaving their clubs.

The Lilywhites have let Greg Cunningham and Ben Woodburn go, along with a group of second-year scholars. Ched Evans has been offered a player-coach role, with Alan Browne and Lewis Leigh having new deals on the table.

But, what about the ex-PNE men who are now on the lookout for a new club? We’ve kept on top of those throughout the month, as there’s been a few. Here’s a round-up of them all...

1 . Joe Rafferty Portsmouth released the defender after winning the League Two title - a decision which surprised Rafferty and one he was disappointed by. The 30-year-old is now a free agent, having played 39 games for Pompey last season. Wigan Athletic have been linked. Photo Sales

2 . Sean Maguire A tough year for the Irishman, at Brunton Park. Carlisle finished bottom of League One, with Maguire scoring two goals in his 32 league appearances. Photo Sales

3 . Jamie Proctor The ex-PNE striker signed for Barrow in the summer and netted once in his 27 appearances. The 32-year-old was one of 10 players let go by the Bluebirds, who just missed out on the play-offs. Photo Sales