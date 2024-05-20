The 12 ex-Preston North End men now free agents after Blackburn Rovers, Everton and Bristol City exits

By George Hodgson
Published 20th May 2024, 12:21 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 12:34 BST

A whole host of ex-PNE players have been released this summer

Preston North End transfer gossip will no doubt ramp up in June, but the end to last season is still relatively fresh and the focus has been on players leaving their clubs.

The Lilywhites have let Greg Cunningham and Ben Woodburn go, along with a group of second-year scholars. Ched Evans has been offered a player-coach role, with Alan Browne and Lewis Leigh having new deals on the table.

But, what about the ex-PNE men who are now on the lookout for a new club? We’ve kept on top of those throughout the month, as there’s been a few. Here’s a round-up of them all...

Portsmouth released the defender after winning the League Two title - a decision which surprised Rafferty and one he was disappointed by. The 30-year-old is now a free agent, having played 39 games for Pompey last season. Wigan Athletic have been linked.

1. Joe Rafferty

A tough year for the Irishman, at Brunton Park. Carlisle finished bottom of League One, with Maguire scoring two goals in his 32 league appearances.

2. Sean Maguire

The ex-PNE striker signed for Barrow in the summer and netted once in his 27 appearances. The 32-year-old was one of 10 players let go by the Bluebirds, who just missed out on the play-offs.

3. Jamie Proctor

Harrop played 13 games for relegated Cheltenham, but it wasn't enough to earn a longer stay with the club. The 28-year-old is looking for his third permanent club now, since leaving PNE in 2022.

4. Josh Harrop

