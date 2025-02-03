PNE signed Ryan Porteous on loan from Watford on transfer deadline day

Three through the door for Preston North End in the mid-season transfer window, then. You never say never on deadline day but the loan deal for Ryan Porteous - confirmed at three o’clock - always looked set to be the final incoming piece of business for the Lilywhites.

As enthralling and dramatic as wheeling and dealing today can be - and there is absolutely something to be said for seeking opportunities until the very end - getting your business done ahead of it is wise. PNE’s additions of Lewis Gibson (January 3) and Jayden Meghoma (January 16) were two big boxes ticked.

This was always a intriguing window for North End. While every one is a chance to strengthen and build, the summer is generally viewed as the best time to do that. Strong, permanent business is still very much doable in January but impact is often what clubs are looking for at this stage of the season.

And, North End find themselves in that very familiar boat of not troubling either end of the table a great deal. It would take a heroic run, or complete car crash, for that to be the case. Had they won at Blackburn last Friday then belief might’ve picked up, but really this campaign has promised to be a mid-table affair.

With most positions in the squad filled and just shy of £2million spent on Gibson, a flurry of last gasp business - most likely loan - appeared unlikely. Meghoma was an important temporary acquisition; North End’s left side did need some help and he has filled that void.

Of course, a dream scenario would be to get the Bees man in the summer for a full year. But if he heads back to Brentford and doesn’t return as expected, Meghoma should’ve at least - as the signs indicate - had a positive effect on the second half of North End’s season and plugged a needed gap.

As for Gibson, the signing already looks a strong one. There has been a great sense of authority, composure and personality about him on the pitch so far. PNE’s defence was overdue some investment and he should be a important player moving forward for boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Regarding Preston’s final addition, the circumstances are clearly a big factor. Jordan Storey picked up a injury three days before the deadline and North End were forced to act. Ideally, North End would’ve had a young player in the building ready to be given their opportunity for 16 games.

Hopefully, lowering the age of the squad is a big priority in the summer window. The swoop for Ryan Porteous also raises question marks over Jack Whatmough’s long-term future at North End; the Scotland international has clearly made the move to get regular game time.

On the outgoing front, PNE managed to get most players out of the door they wanted to - with the exception of Patrick Bauer. No key first team players departed and a solution to the Josh Bowler mess was found in the end. As previously written, loaning out Jeppe Okkels was far from a good look.

With Ben Whiteman sidelined a midfield recruit would’ve certainly been welcomed... it’s over to Stefan Thordarson, Ali McCann and Ryan Ledson to now perform in those less advanced roles. Lewis O’Brien would’ve been an injection of class through to the end of the season.

But, given the finances involved, it is understandable why the plug was pulled on that particular deal. In the grand scheme of things this was never the window for wholesale changes; there will now be added onus on, and interest in, Preston’s summer’s window.

That is where you expect to see North End - albeit three defenders have been given new contracts of late - injecting freshness into the squad and recruiting some younger talent, with the potential to become assets for the football club.

Thierry Small is one name to do the rounds of late in the media. The explosive Charlton Athletic wide man is the kind of deal PNE ought to be looking at. Out of contract in the summer, the 20-year-old will not be short of suitors but taking that route would be received well.

On paper there was scope for North End to add to the front line this month; Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns was one name mentioned. Preston feel an option light up there and as though they are lacking a certain profile of centre-forward. Striking reinforcement(s) ahead of 2025/26 will now be anticipated.

Overall, the Lilywhites’ window is fairly fitting in the sense of it being a word that, essentially, sums up PNE as a Championship club... steady. Gibson is the only one guaranteed to still be on board in the summer; he may well look an even better addition by then.

Meghoma and Porteous, time will tell what their futures beyond this season hold but gaps needed filling in Preston’s squad and they have both done that. A very talented youngster who should be good fun to watch, if only for a limited period; a seasoned centre-back from whom big tackles are guaranteed.