Preston North End's strongest starting XI next season before any transfer business

By George Hodgson
Published 17th Jun 2024, 11:44 BST

Next season will be the fourth under PNE boss Ryan Lowe

Preston North End will certainly be busy this summer, with new recruits needed and key men from last season potentially gone.

It will be tough for the Lilywhites to bring Liam Millar back from FC Basel, while the future of club captain Alan Browne remains up in the air. Midfield, therefore, could well be an area PNE boss Ryan Lowe targets this window - while centre-backs and wing-backs will no doubt be looked at as positions to strengthen.

But, what would PNE’s strongest team be as things stand? We’ve had a stab at it below, and there would of course be options from the bench given those to miss out. With the contract not signed yet, Browne is not considered as an option. So, without further ado, here’s North End’s strongest XI - in our opinion - before any deals have been done.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

