1 . Liam Delap

Delap's first season on loan in the Championship looks to have benefitted him, with the Man City man having scored seven goals and assisted two for play-off chasing Hull City this season. However, he was ruled out for an extended period at the start of January with a knee issue. On the blow, Tigers boss Liam Rosenior said: "He is looking to two to three months minimum, which is a real shame for him and for us because he's been such a bright spot."