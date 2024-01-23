Preston North End waved goodbye to eight senior squad members last summer, before bringing in the same number of fresh faces.
The Lilywhites' loan quartet all returned to their parent Premier League clubs, before all securing moves elsewhere - some on temporary stays again while others exited permanently. A club legend departed in Daniel Johnson, while Josh Onomah was unable to agree a fresh contract.
Here, we catch up on what they've all been up to since moving on to pastures new.
1. Liam Delap
Delap's first season on loan in the Championship looks to have benefitted him, with the Man City man having scored seven goals and assisted two for play-off chasing Hull City this season. However, he was ruled out for an extended period at the start of January with a knee issue. On the blow, Tigers boss Liam Rosenior said: "He is looking to two to three months minimum, which is a real shame for him and for us because he's been such a bright spot."
2. Troy Parrott
Parrott headed to the Eredivisie in late August, on a season long loan deal with Excelsior Rotterdam. He has played 18 games in all competitions, scoring six goals and assisting three. One of those was a 93rd minute winner in the Rotterdam derby. He has a goal involvement every 84 minutes for the Dutch club and there have been reports of Serie A and Championship clubs monitoring his progress.
3. Tom Cannon
Getting game time for the league leaders now, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Cannon's season started late at Leicester City due to a back injury, but he has three goals in eight outings for the Foxes. The striker, who cost Leicester a reported £7million, netted a brace at home to Huddersfield and then backed that up with a goal away to Millwall in the next game.
4. Alvaro Fernandez
Ryan Lowe revealed last week that Fernandez had been in contact, to send his support to the PNE boss. The left back has just signed on loan for Benfica, who have an obligation to buy Fernandez from Manchester United for €6m - should he meet the required appearance quota. The Spaniard spent the first half of the season at struggling La Liga side Granada. His contract at Old Trafford expires this summer.