The Bournemouth striker could become PNE’s first striker signing of the summer

Preston North End hope to wrap up a loan deal for AFC Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison, as per reports.

News surfaced on Friday evening that the Lilywhites had agreed a deal to take the Cherries front man on a straight loan for the 2025/26 season. Boss Paul Heckingbottom has worked with Jebbison before, at Sheffield United, and both parties are believed to be eager to reunite. It is now a case of final documents being signed.

Jebbison, 21, is currently away with Canada at the Gold Cup - having earned his first call-up to the national team last season. The 6ft 3’ striker had a disappointing loan spell at Watford in the first half of the 24/25 campaign, but returned to Bournemouth and featured for Andoni Iraola’s men.

He made 21 appearances for the Cherries over the course of the season, scoring once in the Premier League - away to Manchester City - and twice in the FA Cup, versus Everton and West Brom. Jebbison joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2024 for a reported £1.5million in training compensation.

He made 35 appearances for the Blades, netting on three occasions. While on board at Bramall Lane, the forward spent time on loan at Chorley and Burton Albion. He had a productive spell with the Brewers, scoring nine goals in 23 appearances for the League One outfit.

