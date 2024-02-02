Mark Lawrenson

Ex-Preston North End and Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson does not think Alan Browne leaving the club would be a huge problem.

The Irishman has entered the final six months of his contract, having joined PNE in 2014 and made his 400th appearance for the Lilywhites last weekend. Browne has been offered a new deal and North End hope he will sign, to avoid losing the skipper on a free transfer.

There was late transfer interest from Serie A side Salernitana, which North End knocked back on the eve of deadline day. Clubs outside of England are now permitted to negotiate a pre-contract with Browne and while Lawrenson praised his service at Deepdale so far, he isn't as concerned as most about the number eight's future.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Lawrenson said: “Alan Browne’s contract is up in the summer and Preston North End have been signing some of the other players up, but they haven’t managed to sign Browney. He’s played over 400 games for Preston, and he’s been a good servant.