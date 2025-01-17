Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur man is PNE’s second January signing

New Preston North End loan man Jayden Meghoma has made the ideal move at this stage of his career.

That is the view of Brentford’s Director of Football, Phil Giles. The Lilywhites made Meghoma their second signing of the January transfer window on Thursday. He goes straight into contention for this weekend’s trip to Luton Town.

Meghoma, 18, arrives with first team experience in a Brentford shirt under his belt. Signed for a reported £5million - rising to £10m with add-ons - in the summer, he is a player the Bees have high hopes for. The loan deal is viewed as a big positive by his parent club.

“This is a great opportunity for Jayden to play in a good club and at a very good level to continue his ongoing development,” said Giles, via the official club website. “We all see Jayden as being a fantastic player for Brentford in the future.

“And, the chance to play a significant number of minutes in the Championship is all part of that longer-term plan. Jayden was also keen to take this opportunity, so we will follow him closely and welcome him back for pre-season in the summer."

“I think it’ll suit my game a lot...”

It is a first loan move for the England Under-19, who made the move to Brentford from Southampton. The former Tottenham Hotspur youth man is eager to show bossPaul Heckingbottom what he can do.

“I like him as a manager,” said Meghoma to iFollow PNE. “I think he's very forward and direct with the way he communicates and I really like it. I'm impressed so far so I'll hopefully have a really good time here.

“He plays with wing-backs and I like to play quite attacking football as well so I think it'll suit my game a lot and I'm here to just enjoy my football.”

The acquisition of Meghoma will allow Heckingbottom to move Aston Villa loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden over to the right. The 22-year-old has done a solid job down the left for Preston but the manager feels Kesler-Hayden can go from strength-to-strength on the opposite flank.

He said: “For me, he's done equally as well on the other side. I just think there's more to come from him on the right - in terms of where I think he can make big improvements and in terms of him and where he's going to end up. I think the right-hand side, yeah.”