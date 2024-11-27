He went on to play for Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and most recently, Reading

Former Brentford defender Harlee Dean has revealed he chose to join the Bees over Preston North End, back in 2012.

After a loan spell at Griffin Park, the centre-back signed permanently for the League One club at the time - and went on to make 249 appearances for the Bees. Dean is still playing - now with Reading at the age of 33 - but has looked back on his career to date with ex-PNE strikers Chris Brown and Jon Parkin.

And one story the Basingstoke-born defender shared was how Preston tried to sign him, after his deal at Southampton expired in the summer of 2012. That was the window when Graham Westley overhauled the playing squad at Deepdale. But, the manager at the time could not convince Dean to make the move.

"I signed for (Brentford) on loan, Southampton were already in the Championship, did that loan and did really well in the loan," Dean told Undr The Cosh. "My contract at Southampton was done, so I was a free agent. I had loads of offers coming in from Stevenage, Brentford - I went up to Preston, when Westley was the manager. That was an experience. We were sat in his office. I am sat here, my agent is there and my other agent is there.

“He has put the chairs like five yards apart from each other and he has shown me his flip-chart... 'This is what we do'. I had already been on the phone to him before this. ’We do gym here, supplements, gym, training, supplements’... he went: 'Are you alright with that?'. I said: 'Yeah' and he went: 'Lift your top up'. I said: 'What?' and he said: 'Stand up and lift your top up... take your top off'. So, I took it off and he went: 'We'll sort that out mate, don't worry'.

“I was looking at my agent and he went: 'They call me Mr. Medal'. I was like 'What are you talking about?'. I was a bit heavy. I was a big lad and I always have been that way. I have always carried weight. I think he had his Bentley outside with a funny number plate, but I walked out of there. Straight out of there, (Peter) Ridsdale took me into a room.

“They tried to get me to sign there and then. I met the manager, Ridsdale pulled me into another room and I had this contract offer in front of me. I was thinking: 'I have not even discussed this with my agents or anything'. I had wanted to go back to Brentford from the beginning, just because I had done so well on loan there and enjoyed it so much. But, to be fair, Preston offered a lot more money than Brentford did at the time. He just put me off.

“When he showed me his thing and it was set-pieces at three o'clock in the afternoon, for an hour, then you are doing, I am sure he said: '100-ups' - a circuit of press-ups and sit-ups and leaving at five. The thing is, I was a young kid so all I wanted to do was play football so I would've been alright with it. But, it was just the way he was coming across in the meeting - making me take my top off and that. It just wasn't for me."