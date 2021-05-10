Preston North End transfer news: £750k forward hints at summer exit, Watford swoop for ex-Atletico Madrid striker

The result - the Lilywhites' fourth win on the bounce - sees the club finish the season in 13th place, and they'll now be looking towards the summer and how best to improve their side to aid a push for the play-offs in the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking after the match, Bayliss gave his verdict on whether McAvoy should land the job on and said: “We went from having the worst form to now having one of the best in the league towards the end of the season.

“It’s been brilliant – what’s happened since Frankie’s been in charge is brilliant for us all. We’ve got to leave appointing the new manager to the powers that be but I think Frankie has done more than enough to stake his claim for the job.

“He’s been brilliant since he’s come in and all the lads love him so we’ll have to see what happens in the summer.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues:

