Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer celebrates

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes there is still much more to come from summer recruits Milutin Osmajic and Mads Frokjaer.

The Lilywhites signed striker Osmajic on transfer deadline day, from Cadiz. He reportedly cost around £2.1million, while midfielder Frokjaer came in earlier in the window from Odense BK - for a fee said to be in the region of £1.2m.

Osmajic has four goals to his name, while Frokjaer has netted three. The latter has been available for more games, but it is the Montenegrin who has started on a more regular basis. Lowe was asked about the progress of Osmajic and is satisfied with his first few months in England.

"Yeah, he's doing alright!" said Lowe. "He's shrewd, Milly. We have James (Pradic) here with us now, because James can speak a lot of Spanish. When young Felipe is up with us, he can too. He's learning English massively and he's learning the role and responsibility. When he has sometimes played as a one, or with two, it's tough the role we ask him to do. He is powerful and strong. I think he's disappointed he hasn't scored more goals, but for his first five months - him and Mads have settled in really well I think, coming from different countries to a new area.

"Mads is a little bit different, because he can speak fluent English. As for Milly, it's tough sometimes but he is getting on great - the lads love him and he's good around the place. He has scored four goals and I think his target will be around ten. If he can get 10 goals, it will be an unbelievable first season in the Championship for him. So yeah, he's fine. He's a good lad, bubbly and trains like a trojan every day. He is learning more and more as the days go on."

Frokjaer has been available for 26 league games, but had to make do with 14 appearances on the bench. Osmajic has tended to get the nod more often than his fellow overseas recruit, but Lowe was keen to praise the individual quality of Frokjaer - even if the English game is still viewed as a learning process for the 24-year-old.

"Mads' qualities, as everyone sees, are different class," said Lowe. "Me and Mads had a conversation a couple of weeks ago, regarding it. We knew Mads was a good player, but a project as well - to learn the game of course. We have spoken about turnovers, where and when you pass, recovery runs and whatnot. But, the quality Mads has got is different class. It's sometimes the trust element, when you're playing against different teams and the ball turns over.