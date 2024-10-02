You can go further back than the last decade, though, for temporary recruits who made a big impression on the Deepdale faithful. We asked you, the PNE fans on social media, for your favourite ever loan signing at North End.

There were plenty of responses with some players, unsurprisingly, cropping up multiple times. It’s always difficult to see loan stars leave at the end of the season and not return, which a handful of the 11 names below did. But, their spells at Deepdale will still be looked back on fondly for sure...