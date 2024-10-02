The loan market has been a successful avenue for Preston North End in recent transfer windows.
You can go further back than the last decade, though, for temporary recruits who made a big impression on the Deepdale faithful. We asked you, the PNE fans on social media, for your favourite ever loan signing at North End.
There were plenty of responses with some players, unsurprisingly, cropping up multiple times. It’s always difficult to see loan stars leave at the end of the season and not return, which a handful of the 11 names below did. But, their spells at Deepdale will still be looked back on fondly for sure...
1. Liam Millar
Spent last season on loan from FC Basel, scoring five goals and assisting the same number. Millar signed permanently for Hull City this summer. | Getty Images
2. Jordan Pickford
A superstar between the sticks for the first half of PNE's first season back in the Championship. Sunderland recalled him midway through the campaign and he went on to become England's number one. | Camera Sport
3. Sepp van den Berg
He was fantastic in defence for PNE during his 18 months on loan from Liverpool. Now playing in the Premier League for Brentford. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Alvaro Fernandez
A breath of fresh air in quite a bland season for the team. Fernandez endeared himself to the PNE faithful straight away. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
