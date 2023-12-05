Jarell Quansah in action for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not appear someone ready to loan Jarell Quansah out in January - following links to Preston North End.

Reports in the national media, late last month, credited PNE with a loan interest in the 20-year-old along with Championship leaders Leicester City. The centre-back made his sixth start and 10th appearance of the campaign last week, at home to LASK Linz as the Reds won 4-0 at home.

Liverpool defensive trio Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have encountered injury woes over the course of the season and that has led to Quansah - who spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers in League One last season - getting opportunities on the first team stage. He made his debut against Newcastle United back in August and has continued to feature for the senior side.

North End have Calvin Ramsay on loan from Liverpool this season, but PNE boss Ryan Lowe - who is a big Liverpool supporter - admitted last week he'd be surprised to see Quansah become available in January. The player is one Preston have shown an interest in previously, but for now he seems firmly in Klopp's plans at Anfield. "There couldn’t be better news for the club, to be honest," said Klopp, after Quansah's display last week. "Before this season, people told us we should buy a centre-half. We knew we had Jarell. Did we know that he would show up like this? Not exactly, but we were pretty hopeful.