Calvin Ramsay

The former Aberdeen man was signed by PNE last summer

Preston North End allowed Calvin Ramsay to head back to Liverpool in January - but things didn’t improve much for the defender.

There was plenty of excitement when the Lilywhites confirmed the loan addition of Ramsay, in mid-June last year. But, injury meant it was November before PNE supporters saw the Scot feature. He would rack up just two appearances, before returning to Anfield.

Ramsay was then brought in by League One promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers. Manager Ian Evatt felt ‘really lucky’ to have landed the ex-Aberdeen man, but the 20-year-old never forced his way into the first-team picture.

He came off the bench against Charlton and Barnsley and started against Northampton Town, as well as Blackpool in the EFL Trophy. After his cameo at Charlton, though, Ramsay was an unused substitute three times and didn’t make the bench 12 times - with a hamstring injury encountered.