Preston North End transfer news: Lilywhites set to join four-way battle for attacker
Preston North End's fine form continued last weekend, when they beat Barnsley 2-0 at Deepdale to extend their winning run to three matches.
The result saw the Lilywhites rise to 13th in the table, as they prepare for their final game of the season - a trip to Nottingham Forest - next weekend.
Speaking after the win against the Tykes, Preston's interim head coach Frankie McAvoy praised defender Jordan Storey for getting himself on the score-sheet, and claimed: “Jordan is a threat when we can get him forward into the box. It’s been a couple of seasons since he managed to score from a set piece when we played at QPR.
“Jordan has done well of late to be fair to him. There was one moment in the first half when he allowed the ball to bounce and Cauley Woodrow cut the ball back for Conor Chaplin who sort of scuffed his shot wide. Jordan is only a young boy and still learning his trad, he’s going to make the odd mistake.
“The important thing for him was that him, (Andrew) Hughesy and big Liam defended well against a Barnsley front three that are tough, they were big strong boys up there.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues: