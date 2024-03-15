Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic in action

Pundit and former coach, Steve Eyre, has been largely encouraged by Preston North End's two summer recruits in Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic.

Signed on loan from FC Basel, Millar has been a regular in Ryan Lowe's side - scoring four goals and providing five assists. As for Osmajic, who cost £2.1m from Cadiz, he has been in and out of the starting lineup over the course of the campaign.

The Montenegrin - who netted against Stoke City last weekend - has chipped in with five goals and assisted a further two. Eyre has been mightily impressed with Millar and sees Osmajic as a centre-forward who will continue to get better with time.

"Well first of all, Osmajic has got to do one of two things," said Eyre. "Initially, by the looks of it, he's now got to become a better impact substitute than he is. There will be snatch moments and opportunities at the tail end of games. He has got to become a goal scorer, or he has to become somebody who holds the ball up and brings people into play, a little bit better than he has done.

"And his all round game has got to improve, but it will - I am confident of that. I think Millar has, largely, been an outstanding player for the team. His crossing and his opportunities when he shoots at goal, are often created moments for the team - to help them win or draw. There is also his work rate on that left hand side, and he's started to play on the other wing a bit.