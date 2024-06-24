Liam Millar in action | Getty Images

He is currently away with Canada at the Copa America

Preston North End loan star Liam Millar will not be returning to Switzerland, amid links to a host of Championship big hitters.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that Millar is being tracked ‘heavily’ during the Copa America by Burnley, Leeds United and Sheffield United. The latter, last week, were said to have a deal ‘in place’ for Millar to join the Blades after the tournament. But, the fellow relegated duo are still being credited with interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millar also has a ‘release clause’ according to the report, with one year left to run on his contract at FC Basel - whom he joined from Liverpool in 2021 for £1.3million. The Reds negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on clause at the time. It is said that Millar and his young family are looking for ‘stability’, after a succession of loan moves for the winger.

A return to Preston - where the Canadian enjoyed his time last season - was not ruled out but never looked too likely. PNE director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post last week that Millar wants to play left wing - a position North End do not tend to operate with. As a result, other transfer targets were being explored by the Lilywhites.

As for the player, he has told the Athletic: “I want something where I can continue to prove myself. My bigger goal is to play in the Premier League and to prove that I can be a Premier League player. So for me, it’s just (whichever club) can get me to that stage.”