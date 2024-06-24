Preston North End loan star outlines ideal next move as 'release clause' emerges amid Leeds United links
Preston North End loan star Liam Millar will not be returning to Switzerland, amid links to a host of Championship big hitters.
That is according to The Athletic, who report that Millar is being tracked ‘heavily’ during the Copa America by Burnley, Leeds United and Sheffield United. The latter, last week, were said to have a deal ‘in place’ for Millar to join the Blades after the tournament. But, the fellow relegated duo are still being credited with interest.
Millar also has a ‘release clause’ according to the report, with one year left to run on his contract at FC Basel - whom he joined from Liverpool in 2021 for £1.3million. The Reds negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on clause at the time. It is said that Millar and his young family are looking for ‘stability’, after a succession of loan moves for the winger.
A return to Preston - where the Canadian enjoyed his time last season - was not ruled out but never looked too likely. PNE director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post last week that Millar wants to play left wing - a position North End do not tend to operate with. As a result, other transfer targets were being explored by the Lilywhites.
As for the player, he has told the Athletic: “I want something where I can continue to prove myself. My bigger goal is to play in the Premier League and to prove that I can be a Premier League player. So for me, it’s just (whichever club) can get me to that stage.”
Millar scored five goals for North End last season, netting in both fixtures against Plymouth Argyle - as well as Middlesbrough and Leeds at home and Swansea away. He provided five assists too, in his 35 appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side. Before his move to Basel, Millar was loaned out to Charlton Athletic and Kilmarnock.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.