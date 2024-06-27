Jayden Stockley celebrates scoring the winning goal | Camera Sport

Ex-PNE striker's next move has been confirmed

Port Vale have signed former Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley for an undisclosed fee.

The ex-Lilywhite has penned a two-year deal with the Valiants, who were relegated from League One last season. Stockley, 30, also suffered relegation with Fleetwood Town - who finished one place and two points above Vale.

Stockley had spent the last 18 months with the Cod Army, scoring 13 goals in 59 appearances across all competitions. Town snapped him up from Charlton Athletic, whom Stockley joined permanently from PNE in the summer of 2021.

Signed after scoring 41 goals in two seasons for Exeter City, Stockley played 71 times for North End - netting on nine occasions. PNE met the release clause of around £750,000 to secure the front man’s his services.

On his new recruit, Vale boss Darren Moore said: “Jayden is an experienced striker with a proven track record of scoring goals and will add an aggressive, combative and quality dynamic to our final third.