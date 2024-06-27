Ex-Preston North End, Portsmouth and Aberdeen man signs for 16th club of his career
Port Vale have signed former Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley for an undisclosed fee.
The ex-Lilywhite has penned a two-year deal with the Valiants, who were relegated from League One last season. Stockley, 30, also suffered relegation with Fleetwood Town - who finished one place and two points above Vale.
Stockley had spent the last 18 months with the Cod Army, scoring 13 goals in 59 appearances across all competitions. Town snapped him up from Charlton Athletic, whom Stockley joined permanently from PNE in the summer of 2021.
Signed after scoring 41 goals in two seasons for Exeter City, Stockley played 71 times for North End - netting on nine occasions. PNE met the release clause of around £750,000 to secure the front man’s his services.
On his new recruit, Vale boss Darren Moore said: “Jayden is an experienced striker with a proven track record of scoring goals and will add an aggressive, combative and quality dynamic to our final third.
“He is another player who sets himself the highest standards both on and off the pitch and will be a real role model to the younger players in our squad. I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jayden to Vale Park and we are all looking forward to working closely with him next season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.