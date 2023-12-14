Preston North End did plenty of business in the summer transfer window, but what opportunities could January present the Lilywhites with?
1. Wide player added
North End brought Liam Millar through the door on deadline day, but the left wing-back spot is one the Lilywhites could still look to strengthen. Millar is a direct dribbler, whose ideal position is left wing. He likes to drive at opposition full backs and is the most natural player in North End's squad at doing so. Even having someone else on the opposite side, with similar ability, would make a difference and allow Preston to flip to a 4-3-3 more naturally. Calvin Ramsay hopes to add potency on the right, but he is still waiting to make his mark after injury and illness. At left wing-back, there is no obvious selection - unlike with Brad Potts on opposite side. Robbie Brady, Andrew Hughes and Kian Best have all had goes at it to varying levels of success. North End tried for Yasser Larouci and Josh Wilson-Esbrand in the summer, but were beaten to their signatures by Sheffield United and Reims respectively. That calibre of player could give PNE a big boost - and allow someone like Kian Best to potentially head out for regular game time in League One or Two.
It's a market PNE haven't utilised - or certainly benefitted from - as much this season. As mentioned, it's been a slow first half to the season for Ramsay - while Millar feels a little bit different to the loans in recent years, coming from overseas and older in age. North End added Premier League quartet Tom Cannon, Liam Delap, Troy Parrott and Alvaro Fernandez last campaign - but went the other way in the summer window, targeting permanent additions. That was done relatively well, but there can be real quality available from the top flight and PNE would be daft not to see what's out there next month. Wholesale changes are never ideal in January, with it more a time to snap up players capable of making an impact quickly. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
The German defender has had to get used to being on the fringes of the team in the last 18 months. He made eight appearances in 2022/23 and has only played twice so far this season, with one of those a substitute appearance away to Ipswich Town. Bauer has six months left on his contract and will feel his immediate future lies elsewhere. On 29 occasions, since the start of last season, he has not featured in the match day squad. Bauer only turned 31 in October, so he has a good few years of playing left. But, game time has been in extremely short supply and the centre-half is unlikely to be one of the lower earners within the squad. Preston would do well to command any fee now, but freeing up the wage bill can only help North End bring players in. A move for Bauer may well be one that suits all parties. Whatever happens, he will always be highly thought of by Preston supporters.
It's been a case of hard work on the training pitch for Stewart, ever since his summer arrival from Liverpool on a permanent deal. Ryan Lowe was open about needing to get the centre-forward ready, physically, for the Championship. Game time remains in short supply though, with Stewart's four substitute appearances totalling 13 minutes of match action. He has not made the last two 18-man squads and it may be wise, with Emil Riis returning soon, to get him playing somewhere. Stewart has good pedigree and Lowe has spoken highly of his finishing ability. If real progress has been made over recent months, then Stewart will want to show it. Lots of clubs across the leagues are on the look out for strikers in January, so a loan opportunity could well arise. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns