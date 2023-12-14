3 . Exit for Patrick Bauer

The German defender has had to get used to being on the fringes of the team in the last 18 months. He made eight appearances in 2022/23 and has only played twice so far this season, with one of those a substitute appearance away to Ipswich Town. Bauer has six months left on his contract and will feel his immediate future lies elsewhere. On 29 occasions, since the start of last season, he has not featured in the match day squad. Bauer only turned 31 in October, so he has a good few years of playing left. But, game time has been in extremely short supply and the centre-half is unlikely to be one of the lower earners within the squad. Preston would do well to command any fee now, but freeing up the wage bill can only help North End bring players in. A move for Bauer may well be one that suits all parties. Whatever happens, he will always be highly thought of by Preston supporters.