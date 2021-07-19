Preston North End transfer news: Ex-Lilywhites star tipped to join divisional rivals, Watford join chase for lethal striker

The new season gets underway next month, and the Lilywhites enjoyed a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Celtic last weekend.

Giving his verdict on the performance, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy said: “I'm delighted with the win. We had to work hard because Celtic make the pitch so big, they work rotations - you have to be big and disciplined to cope with that.

“We worked very hard on the training pitch in the build-up and I thought we did things really well out there. I told the lads that if we could get the ball forward, we would cause them issues.

“We just had to be patient when we didn't have the ball so we didn't become undisciplined. In the game we created a lot of chances. We have spoken as a group and we think the best structure (a 3-5-2 formation) is the one we played today.

“It would be folly of me to change that when the players are are used to it and love playing it. Credit to them and the backroom staff for making it work.

“The style is aggressive at times, it is not easy to do to get your wing-backs pressing high up the pitch and the outside centre-backs to go the full way. Celtic's front three were so wide at times today that we had to cover a lot of ground.”

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Cherries want big bucks for star man Bournemouth are said to have set a whopping £35m asking price for their star winger Arnaut Danjuma. The West Ham United, Southampton and Villarreal are all believed to be keen on the 24-year-old, who scored 17 Championship goals last season. (The 72) Photo: Warren Little Buy photo

2. Blackpool could sign Embleton permanently Blackpool are said to be eager to sign midfielder Elliot Embleton on a permanent deal, after he impressed on loan from Sunderland last season. However, the two clubs are thought to be some way off agreeing a mutually agreeable fee. (The Sun) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Toffees to snap up Begovic Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic is closing in on a move to Everton, and is believed to have passed a medical. The 34-year-old, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan with AC Milan, will provide competition for current number one Jordan Pickford. (talkSPORT) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

4. Owls could move on Wildsmith for fresh option Sheffield Wednesday have been tipped to move on goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, if they can find a suitable replacement this summer. The Owls academy product made 23 appearances for the club last season. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo