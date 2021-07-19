Preston North End transfer news: Ex-Lilywhites star tipped to join divisional rivals, Watford join chase for lethal striker
Preston North End are cracking on with their pre-season preparations, as they look to get the squad fully match fit and bring in further new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
The new season gets underway next month, and the Lilywhites enjoyed a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Celtic last weekend.
Giving his verdict on the performance, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy said: “I'm delighted with the win. We had to work hard because Celtic make the pitch so big, they work rotations - you have to be big and disciplined to cope with that.
“We worked very hard on the training pitch in the build-up and I thought we did things really well out there. I told the lads that if we could get the ball forward, we would cause them issues.
“We just had to be patient when we didn't have the ball so we didn't become undisciplined. In the game we created a lot of chances. We have spoken as a group and we think the best structure (a 3-5-2 formation) is the one we played today.
“It would be folly of me to change that when the players are are used to it and love playing it. Credit to them and the backroom staff for making it work.
“The style is aggressive at times, it is not easy to do to get your wing-backs pressing high up the pitch and the outside centre-backs to go the full way. Celtic's front three were so wide at times today that we had to cover a lot of ground.”
Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues: