PNE midfielder has left Deepdale

Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh has completed a permanent move to Bromley, for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old was out of contract this summer and the Lilywhites offered him fresh terms, but he has opted to move on. Leigh heads back to the club he spent time at on loan, during the first half of last season. After featuring 12 times in the National League, Leigh earned a move to Crewe Alexandra in January.

He turned out 16 times for the Railwaymen, including in the League Two play-off final defeat to Crawley Town. However, Bromley earned promotion to the EFL and Leigh has returned to Hayes Lane as a result. The midfielder’s contract length has not been disclosed, but PNE have confirmed a ‘significant sell-on clause’ has been inserted in the deal.