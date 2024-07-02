Preston North End exit confirmed for undisclosed fee as 'significant' sell-on clause inserted
Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh has completed a permanent move to Bromley, for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old was out of contract this summer and the Lilywhites offered him fresh terms, but he has opted to move on. Leigh heads back to the club he spent time at on loan, during the first half of last season. After featuring 12 times in the National League, Leigh earned a move to Crewe Alexandra in January.
He turned out 16 times for the Railwaymen, including in the League Two play-off final defeat to Crawley Town. However, Bromley earned promotion to the EFL and Leigh has returned to Hayes Lane as a result. The midfielder’s contract length has not been disclosed, but PNE have confirmed a ‘significant sell-on clause’ has been inserted in the deal.
Having joined North End at U14 level, Leigh penned professional terms in August 2021. He went on to make four first team appearances, with his debut coming against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup. Leigh also featured away to Wolves and Sheffield United, as well as at home to Salford City.
