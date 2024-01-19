PNE defender Andrew Hughes

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes has had the one-year option in his contract triggered.

The Welshman's deal was set to expire in the summer, having last penned fresh terms in January 2022 - shortly after the appointment of manager Ryan Lowe. Under the Preston boss, Hughes has predominantly been used at the left of a back three.

The 31-year-old is now tied down until the summer of 2025, having joined PNE back in 2018 from Peterborough United. He has made just shy of 200 appearances for North End and admitted he would be delighted to spend the rest of his career at Deepdale.

"I would love to, yeah," said Hughes. "Ever since I stepped foot through the door here, I have felt really welcome. It feels like my second family, so I've loved every minute of it. It is always a nice thought, to have that security. And It was always something I wanted to do - stay here at Preston.

"I am over the moon to get it done. I feel like I am part of the staff now, but I am buzzing to get it done and can keep that side mind-free now. Overall, it has been absolutely great. We've had our ups and downs, but I've loved every minute. I just want to keep pushing forward with Preston."

On the news, Ryan Lowe said: "He has been brilliant for us Hughesy, ever since I came through the door - like all the lads, especially the ones who've been playing regularly. I think he had to trigger another couple of games - being fit or starting, I can't remember. But, me and Peter spoke about it and just thought to take it out and exercise it quickly now. When I told Hughesy that, he was over the moon. He has been brilliant and hopefully that can continue.

"He's played in different positions and is a top quality player. It's important that he is tied down; I think you can get bogged down sometimes with lads who are out of contract and whatever else. There is always work going on behind the scenes and Hughesy's was as simple as 'yeah, no problem'. The right thing to do was definitely to exercise Hughesy's option.