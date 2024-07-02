Joe Blake | PNEFC

The next batch of PNE scholars have been confirmed

Preston North End have signed 12 young players on two-year scholarships ahead of the new 2024/25 season.

The young Lilywhites will play two seasons for the U19s, competing in the Youth Alliance League, Cup and FA Youth Cup. There may also be opportunities to play in the Central League, for the reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the dozen have already featured for the youth team, having been on the books at Preston for a few years. The hard work really starts now, though, as the teenagers look to impress and earn professional contracts with North End.

The one goalkeeper among the group is Li-Bau Stowell, who has been at Preston since U10 level. He featured for the reserve team and U19s last season and his distribution has been heavily praised.

In defence there is Joe Blake, who has ‘impressed already’ with his one-v-one defending and composure. Josh Muir is a ‘tall, strong’ left footed centre-back while ‘out-and-out’ defender Maddox Banks is on board. Charlie Forwood, signed from Liverpool, is a left wing-back. The versatile Ben Robinson - ‘an unbelievable athlete’ - has signed too.

There is also versatility in midfield. North End have Ed Nolan, who is capable of playing at centre-back, midfield and right wing-back. The ‘creative’ Isaac Lam and ‘intelligent’ Muhammad-Raiyaan Haji have put pen-to-paper, as well as Clayton Lescott. The son of ex-Manchester City and Everton defender, Joleon, ‘likes to try and dictate play’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad