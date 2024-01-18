Dai Cornell

Preston North End goalkeeper Dai Cornell has signed a new contract until 2026.

The Lilywhites signed the shot-stopper back in June 2022, following a one year stay at Peterborough United. Since signing, the Welshman has made three appearances in all competitions - two of those in the Carabao Cup and one in the Championship.

Cornell was handed his league debut for PNE on December 23, 2023 away to Swansea City. His other two outings came away to Wolves in August 2022 and at home to Salford City in the same month of last year.

"I’m really happy and really grateful for the opportunity to extend my stay here, and fingers crossed we have some successful times," said Cornell. "As a club, within that dressing room and even in this [office] part of the building, I think everyone wants to achieve the same thing and that is getting to the Premier League. I think the club’s ready to do it. It’s just us as a playing staff and management taking that next step to push to get us there.”