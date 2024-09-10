Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Ian Cook

PNE midfielder is in his second season at Deepdale

Preston North End star Mads Frokjaer reflects particularly fondly on last season’s trip to Cardiff City.

The Lilywhites snapped up the midfielder last summer, from Danish Superliga side Odense BK. Frokjaer cost PNE a reported £1.2millon, penning a four-year contract at Deepdale. In his debut campaign at the club, the number 10 scored three goals and assisted eight.

He made 29 starts in the Championship, with a further 12 outings from the bench. Frokjaer proved to be an instant hit with the North End faithful - for his personality off the pitch as much as the creative spark he provides on it.

The Dane is the latest guest to appear on the club’s official podcast. Frokjaer reflects on his journey so far at PNE, while discussing his life away from football too. With regards to last season, scoring on debut against Sunderland was a high point - but two other games stand out in his mind.

“I think, for me, Cardiff away,” said Frokjaer. “(Ben) Whiteman scored. I just felt like something clicked there, at least with me in the team. I feel like there was a shift in mentality, surrounding me, also with the other players on the pitch.

“I feel like Coventry away, probably as a collective team effort, was one of our best games. Just for 90 minutes, more or less dominating from the get-go. I would probably say those two. As a collective, and with me involved in loads of stuff on the ball. They were good games.”

On signing for the club last year, he added: “We had small contact with a German club, before I even heard of Preston. My old club didn’t want to do that. I only had one offer go through to the club and that was Preston. It was a no brainer for me.

“I’ve been really happy about it, ever since. It’s been a really good first step into the big world of football, outside of your comfort zone back home. I was really happy that Preston wanted me and they could come to an agreement with my old club.”