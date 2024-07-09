Confirmed: League One club sign ex-Preston North End duo as 14 players now brought in
Burton Albion have signed former Preston North End players Billy Bodin and Jack Armer.
The Brewers are overhauling their squad, with the latest two recruits taking the club’s total of signings to 14 this summer. Bodin was released by promoted Oxford United at the end of the season, while Armer moves on from relegated Carlisle United. Burton, who finished 20th last year in League One, appointed ex-AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson in early June.
Both Bodin and Armer have penned two-year deals at the Pirelli Stadium, with the latter arriving for an undisclosed fee - a one-year option has been inserted in his contract. After leaving Preston in the summer of 2021, left back Armer made 152 appearances for Carlisle. As for Bodin, he spent all three years post-PNE at the Kassam Stadium.
On signing for Burton, Armer said: "Once I heard about the interest from Burton, I have pushed to get it done ever since. I think there is endless opportunity here with the training facilities and the signings that have been made. I know a couple of the lads already and I'm looking forward to getting to know everyone. I'm delighted to be here and excited to get going now.”
Meanwhile, Bodin said: “I’m really excited. I spoke to the manager about the plans going forward and the way he wants to play and that’s why I’ve decided to come here. I still feel that I’ve got plenty to offer at League One level and hope that I can also add some experience to the squad to help benefit the younger players.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.