Ciaron Brown celebrates Billy Bodin | Adam Davy/PA Wire

Both players have made the move to the League One club

Burton Albion have signed former Preston North End players Billy Bodin and Jack Armer.

The Brewers are overhauling their squad, with the latest two recruits taking the club’s total of signings to 14 this summer. Bodin was released by promoted Oxford United at the end of the season, while Armer moves on from relegated Carlisle United. Burton, who finished 20th last year in League One, appointed ex-AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson in early June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Bodin and Armer have penned two-year deals at the Pirelli Stadium, with the latter arriving for an undisclosed fee - a one-year option has been inserted in his contract. After leaving Preston in the summer of 2021, left back Armer made 152 appearances for Carlisle. As for Bodin, he spent all three years post-PNE at the Kassam Stadium.

On signing for Burton, Armer said: "Once I heard about the interest from Burton, I have pushed to get it done ever since. I think there is endless opportunity here with the training facilities and the signings that have been made. I know a couple of the lads already and I'm looking forward to getting to know everyone. I'm delighted to be here and excited to get going now.”