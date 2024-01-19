Preston North End interested in Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool linked man - but face major stumbling block
PNE have been linked with the player along with Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool
Preston North End are not expected to make a move for Crewe Alexandra's Connor O'Riordan this month, despite being admirers of the defender.
The Lilywhites have been linked with the 20-year-old, who has a release clause of £500,000. He was reportedly set to sign for Blackburn Rovers earlier in the transfer window, but a deal has stalled due to the Ewood Park side wanting to pay the fee in instalments.
That could've paved the way for PNE to swoop in, but it's understood that North End would've been looking to structure a deal in a similar way to Blackburn - with Crewe wanting the release clause to be paid up front.
North End will only be able to do permanent business this month if anyone leaves, with the club right up against the Financial Fair Play constraints. So far, Lewis Leigh has signed for Crewe on loan - while Calvin Ramsay's loan spell from Liverpool has been cancelled early.
Any move for O'Riordan is, therefore, extremely unlikely to materialise. As well as Rovers, there is said to be interest from PNE's arch-rivals Blackpool - along with a handful of other Championship clubs. The 6 foot 4" centre-back is closing in on 50 first team appearances for Crewe, having come through the club's academy system.