2 . Mikey O’Neill - Southport

The versatile forward has been in and out of the starting XI at hometown club Southport, but minutes have been coming his way consistently. O'Neill has one goal to his name to date, with seven starts and five substitute appearances made. He's picked up a couple of assists, too. Results have improved under Jim Bentley, who made O'Neill his first signing at the club. Southport are placed 15th in National League North, but just one point off 10th and three points off eighth. O'Neill has operated in various positions across the front line and is with the Sandgrounders until January 6th. Photo: Julia Irwin