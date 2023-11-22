Preston North End currently have a quartet of youngsters out on loan deals, at various levels across non-league.
Lewis Leigh is with National League side Bromley, while Mikey O'Neill is one league below at Southport. In the Northern Premier Division, Bamber Bridge have goalkeeper James Pradic, while Workington is where Kitt Nelson finds himself.
Here's a round-up of how the lads are getting on, as well as their clubs.
1. Lewis Leigh - Bromley
It was a mixed start to life with the high flying National League side, with Leigh starting, assisting and winning on debut - but then shown two yellow cards in his fourth appearance. In total, Leigh has started seven games and been brought on in two more. Results have been great, with six wins and three draws picked up across those nine matches. He was absent from the midweek defeat against Aldershot, having originally been named in the starting XI. Bromley are third in the league as things stand. Leigh has been on corner duty, with his set piece quality coming in for praise.
2. Mikey O’Neill - Southport
The versatile forward has been in and out of the starting XI at hometown club Southport, but minutes have been coming his way consistently. O'Neill has one goal to his name to date, with seven starts and five substitute appearances made. He's picked up a couple of assists, too. Results have improved under Jim Bentley, who made O'Neill his first signing at the club. Southport are placed 15th in National League North, but just one point off 10th and three points off eighth. O'Neill has operated in various positions across the front line and is with the Sandgrounders until January 6th. Photo: Julia Irwin
3. Kitt Nelson - Workington AFC
The young forward joined the Northern Premier Division side until October 28 - but that move looks to have been extended, with him starting and impressing in the 3-0 win at Basford. Nelson scored a winning goal on debut in late September and has continued to feature for the 15th placed side. He was also on the score sheet in a 2-3 home defeat to Gainsborough Trinity.
4. James Pradic - Bamber Bridge FC
Pradic briefly returned to PNE this month following a knock to Dai Cornell, but he headed back out to Bamber Bridge and looks set to remain their number one until early January. Brig are struggling in the league this year, sitting 17th, but Pradic clearly has manager Jamie Milligan's trust and will continue to get game time. Has had plenty of saves to make over the course of the campaign.