Lewis Leigh and Bromley boss Andy Woodman (Martin Greig Photography - Bromley FC)

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman played a part in getting Lewis Leigh out on loan to Bromley - and believes it will be a positive experience for the Lilywhites youngster.

The teenager is on loan with the National League side until early January. Bromley are going well in the fifth tier of English football, sitting in fifth spot under the management of Andy Woodman - father of Freddie. Leigh, who is in the final year of his Deepdale deal, had a few injury setbacks last season but is now getting game time under his belt.

Preston shot-stopper Woodman was quick to recommend Leigh to his dad, when asked in the summer about North End’s prospects. Having had six loan moves in his own career, PNE’s number one knows how much the move could help Leigh in the early stages of his. He was keen to pass on some words of wisdom before Leigh headed out, too.

“I’ve spoken to him a few times, yeah,” said Woodman. “I managed to get down and see him as well - he seems to be doing alright! I think it is important. I tried to stress that to Lew before it came about - that it’s important he goes and gets games at men’s level. I was happy that I managed to play a really small part in getting him down there and I’m happy that he’s playing football, because he is a good player.