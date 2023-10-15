News you can trust since 1886
16 Preston North End signings to forget from the last 10 years

A trip down transfer memory lane

By George Hodgson
Published 15th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST

Preston North End have got more right than wrong over the last decade, but as is the nature of football and the transfer market in particular, some deals just do not work out.

Plenty of the players on the below list had success elsewhere in their careers and are good footballers, but for differing reasons their time at Deepdale was far from the best. Some generated plenty of excitement when PNE secured their services, while others offered promise but faded away and certain names just never got going at all.

Didn’t work out for the former Rangers man - who went on loan to Blackpool while still at PNE

1. Andy Little

Signed to be Preston’s number one. Started okay and had a great game away to his old club Leyton Orient, but fell out of the picture mid way through the season

2. Jamie Jones

PNE must’ve been hoping for another Man United success after signing Ben Pearson, but Grimshaw never got going and only made eight appearances in two-and-a-half years

3. Liam Grimshaw

Arrived with plenty of expectation after shining against PNE in the play-offs a few years prior, but Pringle found that level of form

4. Ben Pringle

