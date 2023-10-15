16 Preston North End signings to forget from the last 10 years

Preston North End have got more right than wrong over the last decade, but as is the nature of football and the transfer market in particular, some deals just do not work out.

Plenty of the players on the below list had success elsewhere in their careers and are good footballers, but for differing reasons their time at Deepdale was far from the best. Some generated plenty of excitement when PNE secured their services, while others offered promise but faded away and certain names just never got going at all.