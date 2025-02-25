Preston North End man secures loan transfer just days after making squad at Coventry City
Preston North End defender Cole McGhee has signed on loan for Chorley.
The 19-year-old will link up with the National League North side until March 29. McGhee made his first appearance in the match day squad last weekend, at former club Coventry City.
On that, manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “We've had him up the last couple of days and we try reward the lads who are doing well.
“Nick (Harrison) has been really pleased with him in the reserve games of late so in our mind we want to reward that and he deserved to be on the bench with us."
McGhee finished his scholarship at PNE last season but had an extra-year exercised along with fellow U19s Kacper Pasiek, Tommy Davis and Kaedyn Kamara.
“Will give us balance and versatility.”
On the loan deal, Chorley manager Andy Preece said: “Cole has been on the bench for the first team so shows how highly he is regarded at Preston North End. Coming to us is another step on his development.
“Cole is an excellent all round defender who will give us balance and versatility. Thanks to everyone involved at Preston for their support in bringing Cole to Chorley."
The 19 year old could make his debut on Tuesday night as the Magpies host Farsley Celtic. Chorley have seven more fixtures scheduled before McGhee’s loan spell concludes.
Preston have secured temporary transfers for a handful of young players in recent weeks. Kian Taylor and Kacper Pasiek are both at Altrincham in the league above.
Over in Ireland, Kian Best has linked up with Bohemians while Cork City snapped up Kitt Nelson and Max Wilson is at Galway United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.