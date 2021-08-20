Preston North End tranfer rumours: Lilywhites step up chase for international winger, Birmingham City linked with big-money striker

Speaking ahead of the must-win game, Lilywhites left-back Josh Earl revealed: “I have a good relationship with the manager. The conversations that I had with him over the summer were basically me telling him that I was going to come back as the 'old Josh Earl'.

“I told him that I was going to come back fighting for him and be in good shape. I am definitely mentally stronger than I was when I first broke into the team. It is tough coming in as a young lad. I think I am still a similar player but I’ve gained a little bit more experience and I feel a little bit tougher mentally.”

He continued: “I have had to wait a little while for a chance and that has been down to players in my position playing really well. There’s been other factors too so I was really pleased to get back in the side and hopefully I can nail down that spot.

“The loan spell at Burton did not go as well as I would have liked, I did not play as many games as I would have wanted to. But I made sure I worked hard over the summer and came back in decent nick.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week:

1. Cherries poised for double deal Bournemouth look to be closing in on a double deal, with moves for both free agent Gary Cahill and Manchester City's starlet Morgan Rogers. The latter is expected to join on a loan deal, with an option to sign him permanently for £9m next summer. (Sky Sports)

2. Gunners close in on Ramsdale Arsenal are edging closer to completing a move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is believed to have had a medical at the club. He earned a place in England's squad for Euro 2020, after playing all 38 league games for the Blades last season. (90min)

3. Danjuma heads to La Liga Villarreal have completed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Bournemouth, in a deal that could be worth over £21m. The Netherlands international has signed a five-year deal with the Europa League winners. (Club website)

4. Elphick announces retirement Ex-Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town made Tommy Elphick has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33. He made close to 400 appearances during his playing career, and helped three different clubs achieve promotion. (The 72)