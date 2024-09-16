Troy Parrott playing for Preston North End | Camera Sport

Republic of Ireland forward spent the 2022/23 season on loan at PNE

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One former Preston North End player had a Saturday to remember, over in the Netherlands.

Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar destroyed Heerenveen 9-1 at home, with ex-PNE loan man Troy Parrott scoring, not one, not two, not three, but four goals. The Republic of Ireland international left Tottenham Hotspur permanently in the summer, for a fee reportedly in the region of £6million. Parrott spent the 2023/24 campaign at Excelsior Rotterdam, on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, a move back to the Netherlands materialised in July. Parrott did not score in the first four matches of the season, with three wins and one draw picked up. But, the 22-year-old got himself up and running at the AFAS Stadion last weekend. He fired AZ back into the lead in the first half, and had goals two, three and four, just 11 minutes after the restart. Parrott was serenaded by the fans post-match.

After the game, he told ESPN: “Obviously, for me as a striker, it's disappointing not to score in the previous games because I always want to score goals. But I don't stress over these things, it's normal, this is football you can't play every game perfect.

“I understand this and I believe in my own ability. I believe the team that we've got here is a really good team and we will create chances - and tonight that happened and I was there. I didn't know this, but it's a beautiful thing. To do this in front of all the fans here in our home stadium, it's a beautiful thing.”

In other news regarding former PNE loan forwards, Stephy Mavididi scored his first Premier League goal on Saturday afternoon. The 26-year-old had a ten game loan spell at Deepdale in 2017/18. He went on to play for Juventus, Dijon and Montpellier, before joining Leicester City in the summer of 2023.