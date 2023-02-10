Preston North End top scorer Ched Evans receives four match ban for violent conduct after altercation with Bristol City's Alex Scott
Preston North End striker Ched Evans has been handed a four-match ban for violent conduct due to an incident that took place during the match against Bristol City last week.
Evans was charged having breached FA Rule E1.1 in relation to a coming together between North End’s no.9 and the Robins’ Alex Scott.
Because the officials on the day did not see the incident, retrospective action has been taken against the Welshman and he is now set to miss four games as he saw red on the opening day of the season against Wigan Athletic, adding an extra game to the usual three-match ban.
In a statement on the club website, PNE said they respect the decision but were ‘surprised and disappointed’ by the decision against their main striker.
It means that he will miss Saturday’s game against Burnley as well as Wednesday’s meeting with Luton Town and the following games at Hull City and at home to Wigan Athletic.
Evans’ seven goals are the most in North End’s squads, followed by Emil Riis’ five although the Dane is out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.
Next best after those two now unavailable strikers would be five players all on two goals, three of them defenders, one a wing back and the other a defensive midfielder.
Though with Troy Parrott returning from injury and Tom Cannon and Liam Delap joining recently on loan, Ryan Lowe will be hoping the trio can step up to the plate in place of their current talisman.