Evans was charged having breached FA Rule E1.1 in relation to a coming together between North End’s no.9 and the Robins’ Alex Scott.

Because the officials on the day did not see the incident, retrospective action has been taken against the Welshman and he is now set to miss four games as he saw red on the opening day of the season against Wigan Athletic, adding an extra game to the usual three-match ban.

In a statement on the club website, PNE said they respect the decision but were ‘surprised and disappointed’ by the decision against their main striker.

Evans will now miss the next four games

It means that he will miss Saturday’s game against Burnley as well as Wednesday’s meeting with Luton Town and the following games at Hull City and at home to Wigan Athletic.

Evans’ seven goals are the most in North End’s squads, followed by Emil Riis’ five although the Dane is out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Next best after those two now unavailable strikers would be five players all on two goals, three of them defenders, one a wing back and the other a defensive midfielder.