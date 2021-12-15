Preston North End to wear away kit at Deepdale on Boxing Day in support of Shelter

Ryan Lowe's side will be decked out in their green and yellow strip at Deepdale rather than traditional white and navy.

It is to support homeless charity Shelter who are running a 'No Home Kit' campaign over Christmas.

Shelter want to highlight the plight of homeless people and drive that message during the Christmas period.

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire in action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September

A statement on PNE's official website said: "The Lilywhites will be wearing the club's green and yellow away kit for the clash at Deepdale against the Blades, who will also be supporting the campaign which is raising funds and awareness to help combat homelessness across the nation.

"Homelessness has risen dramatically over the last decade. The pandemic has shown us the importance of having a safe home like never before - yet more than 180,000 households have been made homeless since March 2020. With a tough winter ahead even more people could lose their homes.

"Shelter’s frontline services are working harder than ever to help people find and keep a home this Christmas, but they can’t do it alone.

"The charity have asked for the football community to come together for the Boxing Day round of fixtures and ditch their home shirt and instead wear an away or third kit, in a powerful act of support and solidarity for people without a home.

"The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the scale of homelessness across the country and raise funds to support Shelter's frontline services and its campaigns to end the housing emergency for good.

"The club are proud to be supporting the campaign and supporters are encouraged to take part too by wearing their away shirts for the fixture at Deepdale."

When North End drew 2-2 with Sheffield United in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane in September, they wore the yellow and green kit.

Daniel Johnson and Emil Riis found the net in South Yorkshire, Riis scoring a stoppage-time equaliser.