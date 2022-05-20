Any thoughts of a move for a Red Devils starlet are said to be on hold for now.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is not hanging around as he looks to put his own stamp on his squad during the close-season.

The North End boss has already expressed his determination to get moving in the transfer market this summer.

He said: “After the weekend we can officially start speaking to players, we’ve got names we want.

“It will all depend on whether we can sort the contracts out and get the money sorted out, which I’m sure we will, but it’s obviously a long process and we need to keep working.

“Once Saturday is out of the way, then we can probably sit down with a couple of players and start discussions on contracts.”

Lowe has already started the process of freshening up his squad after allowing a number of players approaching the end of their contracts to leave the club.

One Manchester United youngster is said to have trained with his squad recently - but a possible loan move may have to wait until after Christmas.

The Evening Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding North End and a number of their Championship rivals.

1. Baggies eye Reading midfielder West Brom are monitoring John Swift’s situation after it was confirmed Reading are yet to offer a new deal to the attacking midfielder (The72) Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. Derby target opens up on future Tom Barkuizen says he is ‘looking forward to what the future holds’ after his release from Preston North End. Derby County are said to be one of the sides interested (Derbyshire Live) Photo: CameraSport Photo Sales

3. Potters boss wants to increase attacking options Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has told the club website he wants to add a target man to his squad during the summer transfer window (Football League World) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Scottish giants consider move for West Brom defender Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers are said to be considering a move for West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales