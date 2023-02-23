It makes a change from JustSport, who have been widely criticised by the North End fanbase and had difficulties this season with supplying kits on time. Supporters have regularly complained about sponsors or badges coming away from their replica kits or merchandise, and it has been noticeable amongst the PNE squad too and their training gear.

Castore already have deals in place with a number of other clubs, including Rangers, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers but also supply the kits for England cricket.

PNE have also confirmed that Castore will take over the club's retail operation at Deepdale, with a new-look store and online retail site.

A general view of Deepdale home of Preston North End

Speaking about the new kit deal, North End director Peter Ridsdale said: "We are delighted to be able to announce our partnership with Castore, who are one of the fastest-growing sportswear brands in the market.

"We look forward to working with Castore throughout this partnership and we are excited to reveal our bespoke kits for the 2023/24 season in the coming months, which we feel will prove extremely popular with supporters."

