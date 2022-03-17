Preston North End to refund Luton tickets and donate unclaimed money to British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

The Lilywhites were beaten 4-0 by the Hatters, with 614 PNE fans making the trip in heavy rain to Kenilworth Road.

Straight after the game, North End manager Ryan Lowe spoke of wanting to reimburse the travelling faithful.

On Thursday, PNE director Peter Ridsdale issued a statement about refunds.

Ridsdale said: “Following a conversation I had with our manager Ryan Lowe immediately after last night’s match, the club suggested that on this occasion it was appropriate to offer a refund of the ticket price to those supporters from Preston North End who travelled to Kenilworth Road for the Championship fixture.

“Whilst this is something that we would not ordinarily consider, we do believe that for just over 600 supporters to travel on a wet Wednesday night was amazing and sadly the performance on the field was not acceptable.

“Supporters work long hours and give up their hard earned money to watch our team. We really appreciate your loyalty and despite the score line you gave your vocal support right to the end.

“Anyone wishing to claim a refund should contact the ticket office by calling 0344 856 1966 or attend the ticket office in person and this should be the individual who purchased the ticket or the lead booker where multiple tickets were purchased.

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes shows his dejection at the end of the Luton defeat

"Refunds should be claimed by close of business on Friday 25th March 2022. Any refunds not claimed by this time will be donated to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.“It is now time for us all to regroup and come back refreshed for the remaining eight games of the season.”

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Lowe said: “They have paid money to come down here and watch us on a cold Wednesday night when they might have been better staying in putting their feet up.

"The performance wasn’t anywhere near the levels I expect as Preston North End manager and what the fans expect.

"It was one of those games that does happen once in a while – hopefully.