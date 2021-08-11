Preston North End to play Morecambe in the second round of the Carabao Cup
Preston North End will face Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The Lancashire derby will take place in the week beginning September 23.
PNE reached the second round with a 3-0 win at Mansfield Town on Tuesday night while the Shrimps won 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
Morecambe, promoted to League One in May via the play-offs, are now managed by former North End midfielder Steve Robinson.
This will be the fourth time the clubs have met in the League Cup in its various sponsors guises.
In August 2007, Morecambe beat PNE 2-1 at Deepdale.
Two years later Deepdale was again the venue as North End won 5-1 against the Shrimps.
In 2018, there was a 3-1 win for PNE at the first round stage.
