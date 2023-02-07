Preston North End to open the doors to their training ground for open session for fans over half term
Preston North End will be opening the doors to their Euxton training ground to allow supporters in to watch Ryan Lowe’s men train over half term.
Supporters can attend free of charge and young fans are encouraged to go along to meet their heroes, take pictures and get signatures.
The session will take place on February 13, in the lead up to North End’s home game against Luton Town in the Championship.
Lilywhites fans are welcome to attend the training ground from 2.30pm with the first team set to train from1pm for around 90 minutes.
Parking is available to supporters on XTON business park (PR7 6AQ) which is next door to the training ground, with stewards able to direct supporters there.
The club are also running a complimentary shuttle bus from Deepdale, via Leyland, for the training day. It will depart from Deepdale at 11.45am, stopping off at Leyland Tesco at 12.10pm before arriving at the training ground for 12.30pm. The bus will then reverse its route after the training session has finished.
North End will be offering refreshments for spectators and well as chairs for those that are unable to stand for long periods of time.