Preston North End to open the doors to their training ground for open session for fans over half term

Supporters can attend free of charge and young fans are encouraged to go along to meet their heroes, take pictures and get signatures.

The session will take place on February 13, in the lead up to North End’s home game against Luton Town in the Championship.

Lilywhites fans are welcome to attend the training ground from 2.30pm with the first team set to train from1pm for around 90 minutes.

PNE are to invite fans into their training ground

Parking is available to supporters on XTON business park (PR7 6AQ) which is next door to the training ground, with stewards able to direct supporters there.

The club are also running a complimentary shuttle bus from Deepdale, via Leyland, for the training day. It will depart from Deepdale at 11.45am, stopping off at Leyland Tesco at 12.10pm before arriving at the training ground for 12.30pm. The bus will then reverse its route after the training session has finished.

