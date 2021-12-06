Preston North End to meet Cardiff City in the FA Cup

It's a disappointing draw for the Lilywhites who will travel to the Cardiff City Stadium on the weekend of January 7-10.

The sides only met a fortnight ago in the league, the Bluebirds winning 2-1 in the league at Deepdale after PNE had taken the lead through a Sean Maguire goal.

It will be the first time the two clubs have met in the cup.

Preston North End's Ali McCann in action against Cardiff City

North End will be hoping to better their recent history in the FA Cup, having bowed out at the third round stage for the last three years at the hands of Wycombe, Norwich and Doncaster.

Victory in the third round is worth £82,000 from the cup prize pot.