Preston North End to launch new fan zone at Deepdale

It will be in a marquee situated in the new car park area between the Sir Tom Finney Stand and Alan Kelly Town End, with food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks served.

Live music will be played, with it aimed at fans of all ages.

North End say it is a temporary location and the plan later in the season is to develop a fan zone at the other end of the Sir Tom Finney Stand, near to where Finney's Bar currently is.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

There has been talk of a fan zone for a number of seasons, with the old club shop - now demolished - once suggestion as a location.

In recent months the club has been in discussions with the newly-formed supporters group the Preston Underground about a closer relationship between fans and PNE.

The development of a fan zone featured prominently in those talks, with supporters keen for there to be a meeting point for socialising before and after games.

The fan zone will be launched for the first Championship game of the season against Hull City on Saturday, August 7.

A statement from PNE said: "Preston North End are delighted to confirm the launch of a new fan zone at Deepdale ahead of the 2021/22 season

"There have been discussions over a number of years regarding the desire for a fan zone at Deepdale, and the club are pleased to announce a temporary solution ahead of the opening home game of the season.

"A permanent solution has been problematic and is still being worked on, but in the meantime, we will be launching the new fan zone for the Hull City fixture on Saturday 7th August.

"It’s a long-awaited return for the Lilywhites faithful who have been away from Deepdale since March 2020, and we can’t wait to welcome supporters back home!

"The fan zone will be located on the new car park between the Sir Tom Finney Stand and the Alan Kelly Town End, where there will be a marquee serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, food and we will also have live music.

"We hope that this will be an interim solution ahead of a more permanent home in the Finney’s Bar area, which the club are continuing to work on with plans to convert this area in to a fan zone later in the season.

"The club had hoped to launch the fan zone for this weekend’s friendly against Manchester United, however unfortunately due to the request from police not to sell alcohol to away supporters for this fixture, a fan zone is not possible.

"However there will still be a number of family activities in the fan zone area, including food and refreshments so we hope that supporters can come down early and enjoy their matchday with family and friends. These activities will be available from 11.45am until 1.45pm on Saturday.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to Deepdale and we hope you enjoy the improved matchday experience for the 2021/22 season."